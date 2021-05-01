Julia Roberts' Love Triangle With Kiefer Sutherland And Jason Patric Explained

Back in the early 90s, the biggest scandal of them all (up until then, at least) happened when, on the day Julia Roberts was supposed to marry Kiefer Sutherland, she was instead spotted on a date with Jason Patric while Sutherland was moving out of the home he shared with Roberts in the Hollywood Hills (per E!). This was back in 1991 and Roberts, 23, and Sutherland, 24, had gotten involved with each other after starring in 1990's "Flatliners" together.

Roberts and Sutherland were planning to marry in front of 150 guests. As it turned out, however, they had broken up and canceled it, per E! This was the days before the internet and social media, though, so no one knew about it — and that's what made Roberts' lunch date (and later trip to Ireland) with Patric such a scandal. She was America's Sweetheart and "Pretty Woman." She was not yet a "Runaway Bride" (pun intended).

Sutherland and Patric, now both 54, appeared on a recent episode of the "Inside of You" podcast hosted by "Smallville" alum Michael Rosenbaum. They jointly commented on the love triangle with Roberts (via YouTube).

Rosenbaum said to Patric, "Supposedly you had a thing with Julia Roberts. You took off to somewhere. Where'd you go?" Patric said, "Well, I mean, that was all, that was all the press, I mean, the fact was —" Sutherland cut him off and whispered, "Ireland." Patric continued, "Yeah, I went to Ireland." Keep scrolling to learn more about what Roberts' former flames had to say.