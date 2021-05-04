What's Really At Stake During BIll And Melinda Gates' Divorce?

Just three years after Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos called it quits, another one of America's power couples announced that they are through. On May 3, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, shared the surprising news of their divorce. The pair shared the news on Twitter, stating that after a "great deal of thought" and a lot of work, they decided to end their marriage. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," their statement read. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives." The pair also asked for privacy as they navigate the new reality.

According to Forbes, the net worth of Melinda Gates is not public knowledge, but she founded Pivotal Ventures in 2015, and also authored the book "The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World," per Business Today. Bill is worth a cool $130.5 billion, and he still owns a 1.34% stake in Microsoft, even though he stepped down as a board member in 2014. The outlet shares that Bill invested his cash in a few other projects, including advertising company Branded Entertainment Network and, according to People, nuclear reactor design company TerraPower. Keep scrolling to find out what else is at stake in Bill and Melinda's divorce.