Everything We Know About Khloé Kardashian Reaching Out To Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling

The drama continues for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson amid another set of cheating rumors. Fans who have kept up with the Kardashian will remember that Khloé and Thompson first publicly dealt with cheating allegations in 2018, just before the birth of their daughter True. At the time, TMZ released footage showing the NBA player "brazenly cheating on Khloé ... with not one but two women." While the footage was from October 2017, it surfaced in April 2018.

In November 2018, Khloé took to Twitter to write, "Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can." She was seemingly referring to allowing Thompson in the room for the birth of their daughter.

Just as the couple seemed to have reconciled a year later, Thompson made headlines for allegedly hooking up with none-other than Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods (consequently ending the BFF's friendship). Amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the couple seemed to have given their love yet another shot by quarantining together. However, things appeared to take a turn in April 2021 when new cheating allegations surfaced.