What We Know About Lil Nas X And Olivia Rodigro's Upcoming SNL Performances

Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo have something in common besides being the last two musical performers of the 46th season of "Saturday Night Live." Lil Nas X's newest single, the widely talked-about "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" was the first single to reach more than 100 million streams worldwide since Rodrigo's mid-tempo ballad "Driver's License," Billboard reported. Even after an April "MONTERO" "SNL" parody, Lil Nas X tantalizingly announced on Instagram: "Saturday Night Live MONTERO + NEW SONG" of his performance on the Anya Taylor Joy-hosted May 22 finale.

Penultimate-episode performer Rodrigo, who appears alongside host Keegan-Michael Key, is no stranger to being parodied by "SNL" herself. After seeing the four-minute bit revolving around her smash "Drivers License," Rodrigo told Radio.com (per Entertainment Tonight), "I think being made fun of and parodied on 'SNL' is the biggest compliment in the whole world." Admitting that cast member and sketch participant Pete Davidson was a crush of hers, Rodrigo shared that she was "screaming" after seeing their take. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Drivers License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Drivers License,'" she said. We imagine she'll sing the hit, and perhaps her newest single, "Deja Vu." But with her debut album "SOUR" out on May 22, maybe she'll perform a never-before-heard tune instead.