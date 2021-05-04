Chanel West Coast Calls Out Alleged Hacker In Fiery Rant

Chanel West Coast is not playing around when it comes to her social media accounts. In a fiery rant posted to her Instagram Story on May 4, she claimed someone has been hacking her direct messages and vowed to get to the bottom of it.

"So when I go to my DMs for I'd say about six months now, it'll be like I get a lot of DMs. This is not a humblebrag. I get a lot," she began in her impassioned speech. "It'll be like one hour ago, one hour ago, one hour ago, one hour ago, two, two, two, hours ago, three hours ago, and then all of a sudden it jumps from three hours ago to two days ago," she explained of her direct message log. She continued, "So you mean to tell me I got all these DMs in three hours, but then for two days got no DMs? Who the f**k is hacking my DMs and [deleting] them? I'm gonna get to the bottom of it, okay? My aptitude test in high school said to be a detective. B***h I'mma put that s**t to use."

The rapper and media personality is clearly frustrated with whatever may be going on with her Instagram messages — but that's not all she's upset about. Keep scrolling to learn the message she shared with her haters right before airing out her anger regarding her DMs.