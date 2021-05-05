Prince Philip's Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9, with Buckingham Palace confirming the news in a statement. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read, adding that Philip "passed away peacefully" that morning at Windsor Castle, the home he shared with his wife.
Philip's cause of death was not confirmed at the time, though he had only recently left the hospital following a fairly lengthy stay. Philip returned home on March 16, a month after the royal was first admitted after feeling unwell for a few days. He initially entered a private hospital, but worrying news came on March 1 when Philip was transferred by ambulance to a non-private hospital that specialized in heart conditions.
The Telegraph reported that the move came because Philip needed to be treated for "an infection" and also needed tests for a pre-existing heart condition. Philip was previously hospitalized in 2011 after experiencing chest pains and underwent a "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" (via BBC).
While his hospital stint caused some speculation about why he died, Philip's cause of death has now officially been made public. Keep scrolling for the details.
What Prince Philip's death certificate said
Prince Philip's official cause of death was confirmed on May 4 when his death certificate was released to the public. Per The Telegraph, the document was certified by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas, and confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II's husband died from "old age."
As reported by the Daily Mail, the term "old age" is accepted as a cause of death for anyone over the age of 80 when the deceased has been cared for by a doctor "for a long period" who has seen their health decline. Philip's cause of death also appears to suggest that his much reported heart condition did not play a part, despite his lengthy hospital stint mere weeks earlier.
The document listed Philip's full name as "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten." His occupation was listed as "Naval Officer," "Prince of the United Kingdom," and "husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign."
Philip died just two months before he would have celebrated his 100th birthday. People across the globe paid tribute to the late monarch in the days that followed his death, from commoners to the royal family.