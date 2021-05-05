Prince Philip's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Prince Philip's official cause of death was confirmed on May 4 when his death certificate was released to the public. Per The Telegraph, the document was certified by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas, and confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II's husband died from "old age."

As reported by the Daily Mail, the term "old age" is accepted as a cause of death for anyone over the age of 80 when the deceased has been cared for by a doctor "for a long period" who has seen their health decline. Philip's cause of death also appears to suggest that his much reported heart condition did not play a part, despite his lengthy hospital stint mere weeks earlier.

The document listed Philip's full name as "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten." His occupation was listed as "Naval Officer," "Prince of the United Kingdom," and "husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign."

Philip died just two months before he would have celebrated his 100th birthday. People across the globe paid tribute to the late monarch in the days that followed his death, from commoners to the royal family.