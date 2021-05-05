Why Mitt Romney Is Defending Liz Cheney

Mitt Romney has given his two cents on all of the backlash against fellow Republican Liz Cheney.

Ever since Donald Trump lost the presidential election, the GOP has been split between the former president's loyal allies and the politicians who have criticized his actions. Cheney in particular has become a target of vitriol due to her condemnation of Trump and her decision to vote against him during his second impeachment trial.

And Romney can certainly relate to the experience of having your own party turn against you, as recent events proved. The senator was booed at a Republican event in Utah, where the crowd accused him of being a "traitor" and a "communist" for his comments against Trump, per Yahoo!.

Republican senator Susan Collins spoke out on behalf of him and Liz Cheney afterwards, saying that she was "appalled" by the reception he received. "We need to have room for a variety of views," Collins told CNN. "We are not a party that is led by just one person."

"Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who served his state and our country well," Collins added. And now, Romney is speaking out to defend Liz Cheney himself.