Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Is Sending This Message With Her New Children's Book

Meghan Markle is set to release her children's book, "The Bench," on June 8, according to the Daily Mail. The 39-year-old drew inspiration from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day last year, one month after son Archie was born. The book will dive into "the special bond between father and son" as "seen through a mother's eyes."

Meghan's book isn't even out yet, but it ha already received backlash, according to Page Six. Critics allege "The Bench” has a too-similar title to U.K. author Corrinne Averiss' 2018 book and the artwork from Christian Robinson has some people questioning Meghan. If that's not enough, the origins of the book are also raising red flags. One Twitter user wrote, "Before you run out and waste money on the book by Harry's wife, read 'The Boy on the Bench' by Corrinne Averiss and Gabriel Alborozo...The original." Talk about harsh!

Critic Emma Kaye Wooton reportedly said the book was "blatantly plagiarized" and Meghan's work should be "boycotted." She added, "I'll wager a bet that Corrinne's book is in Archie's collection. That's where her idea came from," Wooton claimed, adding, "I don't believe that this is all her own thinking or reflects her idyllic life whatsoever."

Rumors keep swirling about Meghan's book, and some believe she's using it to send a message. Keep reading for more details.