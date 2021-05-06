How Much Is Bill Gates' Ex-Girlfriend, Ann Winblad Worth?

There might be a few people (okay, more than a few people) who are still reeling after multi-billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced that he and philanthropist Melinda Gates were officially parting ways after 27 years of marriage. Although the news of trouble in tech paradise might be astonishing all on its own, the details that have emerged since continue to surprise us. Among them is the relationship between Bill and his ex-girlfriend, Ann Winblad, who have remained as close as a computer and a keyboard since.

According to resurfaced Time interview from 1997, Winblad and the former Microsoft CEO seemingly engaged in a non-traditional arrangement of sorts, in which both, for years, met for a weekend vacation getaway with permission from Melinda ... well into her and Bill's marriage. According to the interview, Gates and his ex (who crossed paths in the 1980s at a tech conference), would spend a "long weekend" at a beach rental in North Carolina. "We can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology," Gates nonchalantly said in the interview. Hmm.

Now, considering Bill Gates' net worth is estimated at $129 billion (with the computer tycoon reportedly wiring $1.8 billion in stock to Melinda after news of their divorce hit), many have begun to speculate where Winblad sits, money-wise. Could Gates' ex-girlfriend have played a part in the fallout? And either way, how much is Winblad worth? Keep on reading to find out.