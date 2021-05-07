The Celebrity Cameos You Might Have Missed In Pink's 'All I Know So Far' Music Video

P!nk is back and is ready to debut her latest album. The new album, titled "All I Know So Far: Setlist," will be released on May 21, reported Rolling Stone, and will mark the newest release in her over 20-year career. "All I know So Far: Setlist" will be a different album for the "So What" singer, since it's a live album composed of performances from her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019. The live album is an especially smart move for P!nk, given that the "Beautiful Trauma" album was commercially successful. It was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2018 for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and the following tour grossed close to $400 million, becoming one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, according to Billboard.

Continuing with the success of her discography, it's time to see something new from the three time Grammy Award winner. In fact, P!nk included two new songs on the album. The first is "Cover Me in Sunshine," a duet with her daughter, Willow, that was released in February, reported Rolling Stone, and the second is "All I Know So Far," which debuted on May 7. The title track of the album was also accompanied by a star-studded music video. Read on to find out which celebs were in the video!