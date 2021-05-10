Inside The Olivia Rodrigo And Cameron Kasky Dating Rumors

Olivia Rodrigo is arguably best known for her hit single "Drivers License," in addition to starring on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." "Drivers License" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is one of fours artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song, according to W magazine.

The song made headlines because many thought it was about her romance with Joshua Bassett, who then allegedly dated Sabrina Carpenter. Rodrigo couldn't have cared less about the speculation, telling Billboard in January 2021, "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

Fans thought Rodrigo was dating Conan Gray after they were spotted on Twitter promoting Taylor Swift's re-recorded "Fearless" album in April. Swift seemed to churn the rumor mill when she wrote, "You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME."

Rodrigo put the rumors to rest on Capital and said, "Conan's a friend of mine, and the guy who produces most of my music produces most of his. We're just pals and I think he's so brilliant."

But what about the rumors between Rodrigo and gun reform activist Cameron Kasky?