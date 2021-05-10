Inside The Olivia Rodrigo And Cameron Kasky Dating Rumors
Olivia Rodrigo is arguably best known for her hit single "Drivers License," in addition to starring on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." "Drivers License" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is one of fours artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song, according to W magazine.
The song made headlines because many thought it was about her romance with Joshua Bassett, who then allegedly dated Sabrina Carpenter. Rodrigo couldn't have cared less about the speculation, telling Billboard in January 2021, "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."
Fans thought Rodrigo was dating Conan Gray after they were spotted on Twitter promoting Taylor Swift's re-recorded "Fearless" album in April. Swift seemed to churn the rumor mill when she wrote, "You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME."
Rodrigo put the rumors to rest on Capital and said, "Conan's a friend of mine, and the guy who produces most of my music produces most of his. We're just pals and I think he's so brilliant."
But what about the rumors between Rodrigo and gun reform activist Cameron Kasky?
Are Olivia Rodrigo and Cameron Kasky more than just friends?
One might think that Olivia Rodrigo would date a musician, but she has been linked to March For Our Lives activist Cameron Kasky. The two have been interactive with each other on social media for quite some time.
Rumors about the supposed couple date all the way back to early 2020. On Rodrigo's birthday in February 2020, Kasky shared a few funny pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday fool." He captioned another with, "Clown." Rodrigo clearly knew he was joking and replied, "We r gonna stir up so much success in my 17th year cam."
According to the "HSMTMTS" YouTube channel, the pair later sang Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" in a car. They also jammed out to "Betty" and shopped together in a grocery store.
Fans certainly want Rodrigo and Kasky to be a thing, with one Twitter user writing, "This is an extremely specific request but can anyone confirm for me if Cameron Kasky from March For Our Lives and Olivia Rodrigo from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are dating it is extremely important for me to know."
So far, neither have confirmed the rumors — but are clearly focused on their busy careers (Rodrigo's debut album "SOUR" drops May 21; Kasky is focused on gun reform advocacy).