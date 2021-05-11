Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Went Blond

New hair, who dis? Billie Eilish is known for her killer vocals and incredible song lyrics, but her hair has recently been the topic of plenty of discussions. The singer is known for switching up her hairstyle every now and again, rocking almost every color of the rainbow, including blue and green. But Eilish recently went blond, and her fans have been loving the change. Many have taken to social media to weigh in on her new look, and the overwhelming majority have had nothing but good things to say about Eilish's newly-dyed locks.

"Billie Eilish dyed her hair blond because she is sunshine — inside and out to all," one Twitter user wrote of the new 'do, adding a series of emojis to the end of their words. "I'm still not used to Billie Eilish having blond hair it trips me out every time but she still looks bomb tho lol," another Twitter user wrote on the social media sharing platform.

During a May 11 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Eilish revealed what led to her new hairstyle — and it may be surprising to note that a fan had something to do with it. Keep scrolling for more details!