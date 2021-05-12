The Real Reason Meghan Markle Won't Have A Baby Shower

Meghan Markle has the creativity, resources, and funds to throw the kind of baby shower that could rival a Kardashian-Jenner event. However, that won't be happening before the birth of her daughter. A source told Us Weekly on May 12 that "Meghan doesn't feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now." While you might assume that her reasoning might be related to the turmoil in the royal family after her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, or the fact that the royal family is still grieving the death of Prince Philip, there's something else that has swayed her. Indeed, while those issues may have been factors in Meghan's decision, there is apparently another reason why she opted against a baby shower.

"There is too much strife in the world," the source explained to the outlet. The insider added, "She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose."

However, that doesn't mean that Meghan is feeling alone. The source also noted that the soon-to-be mom-of-two "has the support of her friends and, most importantly" her husband, Prince Harry. The insider said that "Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family." Who needs a big party when you have a family filled with such love?