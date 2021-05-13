Here's How Reality Steve Describes Katie's Bachelorette Season

Fans have been buzzing about Katie Thurston's upcoming "Bachelorette" season since ABC dropped its second promo on May 11. The promo focuses on the drama and wild antics that viewers will get to see on the season, such as one contestant walking into the mansion with a sex doll (which was appropriately garbed in a dress). According to professional reality television spoiler and blogger Reality Steve, fans should expect many more scenes infused with sexual innuendos.

Reality Steve broke down his knowledge of Katie's season of "The Bachelorette" on his May 13 podcast and warned fans to expect an unprecedented amount of sex talk. "This season is very, very sex-positive. A lot of sex talk," he said. "You know they're going to have a ton. This show is the same thing every season, but now that they have a woman who showed up on Matt's season with a dildo the first night. Clearly they're going to play into that," he continued.

Katie turned heads when she walked up to Matt James on night one of Season 25 of "The Bachelor" with her trusted vibrator in hand and explained that it has helped her through the coronavirus pandemic. Katie's tagline for the season is "See what all the buzz is about," which is an obvious nod to her controversial first appearance on national television.

While Reality Steve said the sex talk on the show will occur more than usual, he said fans shouldn't be surprised. Here's why.