Ally Brooke Makes A Shocking Claim About Fifth Harmony
Singer Ally Brooke is opening up to fans about her time with Fifth Harmony, and the artist isn't holding back. Speaking on the first episode of her own podcast, "The Ally Brooke Show," the former girl group member first acknowledged how much her time with Fifth Harmony was a "whirlwind" before going deep into allegations that made the experience "traumatizing."
"Looking back at that, I sometimes don't even realize how big we were. Because I guess if you're part of something like that, you can't even grasp because your life is moving a million miles a minute," said Brooke. "It was such a whirlwind." Fifth Harmony, made up of Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane, was formed on "The X Factor" in 2012. After hits like "Worth It" and "Work From Home," the group broke up in 2018, two years after Cabello left Fifth Harmony for a solo career.
"We will be in the history books, y'all," continued Brooke. "That's pretty incredible. We had hits, such anthems, and great songs ... but just being honest, because I feel like having my own show calls for me to just be real and open with you guys ... I hate saying this, my time in Fifth Harmony, I didn't enjoy it. I didn't love it."
Ally Brooke called her time with Fifth Harmony 'toxic'
Although fans of Fifth Harmony miss seeing their favorite women on stage together, it seems as if the ladies of Fifth Harmony may be better off in their solo careers. In an episode of her podcast, "The Ally Brooke Show," pop singer Ally Brooke revealed how much her time with Fifth Harmony was full of "so much toxicity."
"So much abuse. So much abuse of power. So much mental abuse. Verbal abuse. It's horrible, and to me it's a shame, because we were so big. I should have enjoyed myself more. I did so much for the group," said Brooke. " ... It was hard for many, many reasons. It was tough because I didn't trust anybody around me. A lot of people that were in our circle. It really damaged me for quite some time, and for quite a while. I don't want to hang onto the negative, but I have to be honest."
The pop artist did, however, admit that despite the allegations, Fifth Harmony "changed" her life. "I got to meet so many amazing friends ... we did so much ... but it's kind of the weird balance. It's a balance of being grateful, but also being okay with the fact that things were not okay for me."