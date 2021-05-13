Ally Brooke Makes A Shocking Claim About Fifth Harmony

Singer Ally Brooke is opening up to fans about her time with Fifth Harmony, and the artist isn't holding back. Speaking on the first episode of her own podcast, "The Ally Brooke Show," the former girl group member first acknowledged how much her time with Fifth Harmony was a "whirlwind" before going deep into allegations that made the experience "traumatizing."

"Looking back at that, I sometimes don't even realize how big we were. Because I guess if you're part of something like that, you can't even grasp because your life is moving a million miles a minute," said Brooke. "It was such a whirlwind." Fifth Harmony, made up of Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane, was formed on "The X Factor" in 2012. After hits like "Worth It" and "Work From Home," the group broke up in 2018, two years after Cabello left Fifth Harmony for a solo career.

"We will be in the history books, y'all," continued Brooke. "That's pretty incredible. We had hits, such anthems, and great songs ... but just being honest, because I feel like having my own show calls for me to just be real and open with you guys ... I hate saying this, my time in Fifth Harmony, I didn't enjoy it. I didn't love it."