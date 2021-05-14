Drew Barrymore Reveals The Most Romantic Thing A Man Has Ever Done For Her
Drew Barrymore hasn't been one to shy away from a romance or two. In fact, the actor, producer, and director-turned-talk show host, has had quite a few memorable romances for the ages.
Since she was a teenager, the former "Never Been Kissed" star has been linked to many Hollywood men including director Spike Jonze and actors Edward Norton and Justin Long, according to PopSugar.
According to People, Barrymore's most recent relationship was her 2012 marriage to Will Kopelman with whom she shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, reported PopSugar. Unfortunately for the pair, their almost four-year marriage ended in 2016. "When you get divorced, you're like, 'I'm the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure,'" she said on Chelsea Handler's Netflix show "Chelsea" (via PopSugar). "It's so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately. It's a tough time." Even with all of her real and rumored relationships, there may have been one guy that the talk show host dated that stood out from all the rest. Read on to find out!
Drew's then-boyfriend taught her a new skill
In recent years, Drew Barrymore has taken to the screen in a new way – the TV screen! In addition to filming her daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," the icon has a segment on celebrity news program "Entertainment Tonight." Barrymore's May 13 night segment on "ET" is called "Dear Drew" where she takes fan questions and gives real-life answers and advice, reported ET.
In the latest episode of "Dear Drew" a fan asked "What is the most romantic thing that a guy has done for you?" and Barrymore's reply may be a shock. "I had to play Meg White in the White Stripes with Jimmy Fallon on 'Saturday Night Live,' and I happened to be dating this drummer for several years, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "He taught me how to play the famous song ['Seven Nation Army'] and do the beat. He taught me all week long in anticipation of the show."
It turns out that the romantic gesture wasn't flowers or candy but teaching her a song. "That, I thought, was really romantic," Barrymore continued. "To get to learn a skill set that I didn't really have." Knowing that, it's definitely safe to say that Fabrizio Moretti is one of Barrymore's most memorable exes.