Drew Barrymore Reveals The Most Romantic Thing A Man Has Ever Done For Her

Drew Barrymore hasn't been one to shy away from a romance or two. In fact, the actor, producer, and director-turned-talk show host, has had quite a few memorable romances for the ages.

Since she was a teenager, the former "Never Been Kissed" star has been linked to many Hollywood men including director Spike Jonze and actors Edward Norton and Justin Long, according to PopSugar.

According to People, Barrymore's most recent relationship was her 2012 marriage to Will Kopelman with whom she shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, reported PopSugar. Unfortunately for the pair, their almost four-year marriage ended in 2016. "When you get divorced, you're like, 'I'm the biggest failure. This is the biggest failure,'" she said on Chelsea Handler's Netflix show "Chelsea" (via PopSugar). "It's so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately. It's a tough time." Even with all of her real and rumored relationships, there may have been one guy that the talk show host dated that stood out from all the rest. Read on to find out!