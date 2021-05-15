Kim Basinger Has Something To Say About Alec Baldwin

Kim Basinger did not waste any time in airing her opinion about her ex. In fact, she said it on social media and let the chips fall where they may. After all, she and Alec Baldwin were married for nine years and her opinion counts just as much as anyone else's, even more so since they share a daughter together. This won't be the first time that the 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin's parents made their feelings public. Divorces have a way of showing an ex's true character, and in Basinger's case, she's a class act. After divorcing Basinger in 2002, Alec married Hilaria Thomas Baldwin in 2012. The couple has six children together, the youngest two (Eduardo and Lucia) were born only six months apart, per Entertainment Tonight.

The interaction between the former spouses started with an Instagram post that Alec shared on May 14. The 63-year-old star shared a snap online and it was not long before Basinger weighed in on the update. After all, he shared it on a public platform. Even Ireland provided some input, turning the post into a total family affair. Let's see what transpired and why the Baldwins — both new and old — are still #familygoals.