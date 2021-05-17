Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles Planted A Tree Together. Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles' relationship has been the source of a whole lot of speculation over the years. Royal watchers have questioned just how close the two are and what things are really like behind the scenes as Charles — who is the queen's firstborn son — is next in the line of succession.

In March, it was reported that the queen was supposedly "frustrated" with Charles after it was claimed in the British documentary "Queen Elizabeth: Love, Honour and Crown" that the monarch apparently isn't as close to her and the late Prince Philip's firstborn as she is to her other son, Prince Andrew (the queen is also mom to a daughter, Princess Anne). According to author Clive Irvin (via Daily Mail), the queen is "more openly affectionate to Andrew and more forgiving toward Andrew than she is towards Charles" as she purportedly doesn't believe Prince William and Prince Harry's father will ever live up to her "sense of duty."

But despite the reports and all the drama surrounding the royal family involving Harry and Meghan Markle, the queen and Charles put on a united front to do some good. Keep scrolling to find out how.