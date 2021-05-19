This Is What Porsha Williams Has To Say About Those Pregnancy Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Porsha Williams has been sending the internet into a frenzy... and not because of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The "RHOA" star recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, who was introduced to the show's last season as Falynn's now ex-husband.

Rumors of Porsha and Simon's engagement started circulating on May 9, when Porsha posted an Instagram picture of herself standing in between Simon and her ex-fiancé and father of her baby, Dennis McKinley. After followers noticed her left resting on Simon's chest (along with a new engagement ring), they soon started speculating if they were dating (and engaged). "What in the brotherhusbands is going on here?!" one fan said in the comments. "It's the ring and the hand on the other men chest for me... what's tea sis," someone else asked.

Meanwhile, others wondered if Porsha is expecting a baby, partly due to the flowy dress she wore in the picture. "You preggo again?" someone asked in the comments. "I think it's a baby in that belly! I can feel it!" one fan wrote. When Porsha later confirmed her engagement to Simon, she didn't confirm nor deny the pregnancy rumors. "It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together," she wrote on Instagram on May 10.

On the latest episode of "Dish Nation," however, Porsha addressed those pregnancy rumors once and for all.