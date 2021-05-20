This Is Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Don't Want To Put A Label On Themselves

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have generated a lot of juicy headlines since they were connected to one another again in April 2021. Days after reports initially emerged about a possible reconciliation, they were spotted at the Big Sky Resort in Montana together. Almost immediately, it seemed that all signs pointed toward Round 2 of "Bennifer" being a legitimate thing again. However, insiders suggest they are determined not to put any kind of label on their relationship at such an early stage of the reunion.

After months of speculation, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed on April 15 they'd broken off their engagement. Affleck was single at that point, having ended his last romance several months prior. It didn't take long for Lopez and Affleck's long-standing friendship to reportedly transition into something more, and they weren't exactly able to fly under the radar with their reunion.

Bennifer fans know that the couple originally connected while filming "Gigli" together, and they soon got engaged and set a wedding date for September 2003. However, they split days before their nuptials, and the intense media scrutiny their romance attracted was said to be one key reason for Lopez and Affleck's split. It seems now that they may be making an effort to learn from past mistakes by avoiding labels for their reported relationship at this stage. Keep reading for more details.