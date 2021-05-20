This Is Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Don't Want To Put A Label On Themselves
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have generated a lot of juicy headlines since they were connected to one another again in April 2021. Days after reports initially emerged about a possible reconciliation, they were spotted at the Big Sky Resort in Montana together. Almost immediately, it seemed that all signs pointed toward Round 2 of "Bennifer" being a legitimate thing again. However, insiders suggest they are determined not to put any kind of label on their relationship at such an early stage of the reunion.
After months of speculation, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed on April 15 they'd broken off their engagement. Affleck was single at that point, having ended his last romance several months prior. It didn't take long for Lopez and Affleck's long-standing friendship to reportedly transition into something more, and they weren't exactly able to fly under the radar with their reunion.
Bennifer fans know that the couple originally connected while filming "Gigli" together, and they soon got engaged and set a wedding date for September 2003. However, they split days before their nuptials, and the intense media scrutiny their romance attracted was said to be one key reason for Lopez and Affleck's split. It seems now that they may be making an effort to learn from past mistakes by avoiding labels for their reported relationship at this stage. Keep reading for more details.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in no rush to define their relationship
According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking a low-key approach to defining their reported renewed romance. "They're going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible," the insider explained. They have yet to officially confirm their relationship, and "there's still some discussing to do before they officially go public," the source added.
The Montana trip was Affleck's idea, the source told the magazine, and the pair reportedly "had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure." That quiet time seemed to be just what they needed, as the source claimed that "it's very clear they've fallen for each other again." Despite that, "they don't want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure."
When will Lopez and Affleck acknowledge what fans have already presumed? It seems it may be a month or two, if "things continue to evolve romantically between them," according to the unnamed source. Their big reveal will likely be casual, the Us Weekly source noted, suggesting "they'll probably go Instagram official or step out hand-in-hand at a restaurant somewhere." Could Affleck and Lopez's romance go the distance this time? It's far too soon to make any predictions on that front, but Bennifer fans will be watching for signs the two are ready to stop playing coy about their status.