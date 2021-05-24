The Real Reason A Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Is Out For Vengeance

Another expert has chimed in on Prince Harry's actions. British journalist Camilla Tominey alleges Harry is "out for vengeance" after his fiery comments in recent interviews. As she told The Telegraph, "By continuing to stoke the flames of publicity with his smug, self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric, Harry shows he has actually learned nothing from his mother's experience." Smug, eh?

Tominey continued to tell The Telegraph (via the Daily Mail), "For in trying to emulate her doe-eyed confessionals to speak his 'truth,' he is repeating her mistake of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score." She said it was clear that just like his mother Princess Diana, Harry wanted to raise awareness about mental health, but was airing out "dirty linen," and was "out for vengeance" after his "spiteful" attack.

Tominey added that the U.K. has continued to support the monarchy even though Harry and Meghan Markle continue to slam the royal family. "Their bid to seek 'financial independence' in California has cast them completely in the shade in the minds of the majority of Brits," she added, "many of whom would prefer it if they disappeared from view altogether. The more they have accused the 'racist' royal family of 'total neglect'," she said, "the more they have succeeded in encouraging the British public to throw their support behind the institution."

Many have applauded Harry's candor, but for others, the open-book approach is getting old.