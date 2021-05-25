Kelly Dodd Has Something To Say About Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has found herself in hot water this month after it was discovered that she had cyberbullied Courtney Stodden on Twitter in 2011. In the messages, the "Cravings" cookbook author allegedly encouraged the media personality to kill themselves when they were just 16 years old. Teigen later issued a public apology to Stodden, as well as revealed how ashamed she is about what she did. "I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," Teigen wrote on Twitter. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," Chrissy added. "I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior."

Following the scandal, the model's business partnerships have taken a hit. Not only was her cookware line dropped from Macy's, but she also lost a deal with Bloomingdales amid the controversy.

It looks like the drama doesn't end there — in addition to business, celebs are now coming forward to speak out against her. Keep scrolling to read what "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd has to say about the scandal.