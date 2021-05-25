Princess Diana's Former Butler Slams Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly "out for vengeance" as he continues to slam the royal family in interviews. British journalist Camilla Tominey told The Telegraph (via Daily Mail), "By continuing to stoke the flames of publicity with his smug, self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric, Harry shows he has actually learned nothing from his mother's experience." She continued, "For in trying to emulate her doe-eyed confessionals to speak his 'truth,' he is repeating her mistake of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score."

Prince William had some thoughts on Harry's interviews and doesn't understand his brother's need to go public with his mental health struggles, according to Us Weekly. "William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can't comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV," a source told the outlet. "Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can't get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus."

William isn't the only one who feels salty after his brother's statements — Princess Diana's former butler reportedly has some words for Harry. Keep reading for more details.