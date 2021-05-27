How Has Friends Really Impacted The Lives Of These Celebrities?

Jennifer Aniston has carved out a successful career for herself but many are still quick to attach her to her famous former husband, Brad Pitt. As you may recall, Pitt played the role of a character who belonged to a club aptly titled the "I hate Rachel" club on "Friends." During a press interview with Access, Aniston was asked about her former husband's 2001 guest appearance on the series while the two were still married. "Mr. Pitt was wonderful," Aniston declared. At least the former celeb couple will always have "Friends." Sigh.

Matthew Perry is yet another cast member who credits the show for impacting his life forever. Perry famously went on the record with BBC Radio 2 (via Business Insider) stating that there were three whole years of filming that he doesn't remember due to his addiction struggles. "A little bit of the time, I was pretty out of it," he added about the dark period.

During a 2013 interview with People (via E! News), the actor explained that his issues started three years prior to joining "Friends," but by the time he was in his heyday on the show, things had taken a turn for the worse. "I was never high at work. I was painfully hung over. Then eventually things got so bad I couldn't hide it and everybody knew," he confessed.

Fortunately, Perry did get sober and according to a source for In Touch, the thespian is "is doing better than he has in a long time."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).