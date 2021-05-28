Prince Harry Reveals What He Thinks Are The Two Biggest Issues In The World Today

It seems like Prince Harry has made headlines every other day in recent months — and he's shown no signs of slowing down. Following his and wife Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duke of Sussex continued to speak out publicly regarding world issues, the royal family, and his mental health journey and struggles. First, he gave an impassioned speech at Global Citizen's VAX Live event (via People) and then spoke out in Apple TV's "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," multi-part documentary series that explores mental health and other important topics.

During the episode, which aired on May 28, Prince Harry discussed the two biggest issues that the world — climate change and mental health — is currently facing and why he believes they're linked. The famous royal explained (via Mirror), "The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities and of our planet ultimately."

Keep scrolling to read why these issues must be tackled "at the source" and why everyone needs to act now before it's too late.