How Much Was B.J. Thomas Worth At The Time Of His Death?

B.J. Thomas followed his dreams. Like the time, he and his brother cruised into Graceland, hell-bent on meeting The King, per Chron. Unfortunately, Elvis Presley was in Hollywood that day. However, they were still invited to look around the bottom floor of the house, and Elvis Presley's mother offered them sandwiches. Thomas relayed, "We never even thought twice about it." He continued, "All we knew is we wanted to see him."

Thomas hit the road again and signed to Scepter Records after his cover version of "Lonesome" blew up. He revealed that he didn't make a lot of money, explaining, "When you're that young, you're not thinking about the money, you just want to make a record." While his musical career went from strength to strength, he became hooked on amphetamines while trying to recover from a knife wound after a fight.

"There was no psychological help with that kind of thing back then," the star told Chron, adding, "And it turned into a big problem for a number of years." However, Thomas burned out with his drug-filled, fast lifestyle. He became a Christian and mused, "I'm lucky. I got to the other side. I survived where [a] lot of guys and girls didn't make it through that."

While he was never able to "rebuild" his "mainstream career" after making his religious beliefs public, he still had a very successful run. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Thomas had a net worth of $5 million.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).