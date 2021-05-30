How Much Was B.J. Thomas Worth At The Time Of His Death?
The "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" singer B.J. Thomas died on May 29 of stage IV lung cancer. According to People, his death comes only two months after his initial diagnosis. The pop, rock, and country singer announced on Twitter that he was receiving treatment at a Texas health facility and that he was hopeful that he would make a "complete recovery."
The musician had an impressive career that spanned over five decades. Besides releasing singles such as "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song," he also sang the theme song of the '80s sitcom "Growing Pains" starring Kirk Cameron, Alan Thicke, and Jeremy Miller. Who can forget the cheesy, yet oddly endearing "As Long As We Got Each Other" that started every episode? And when he wasn't "sharing the laughter and love," he was also husband to Gloria Thomas; father to their three daughters Nora Cloud, Paige Thomas, and Erin Moore; and the grandfather of four. The couple had been married for 53 years.
The 78-year-old was a five-time Grammy Award winner as well as a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee — not bad for a small-town boy from Texas who chased his dreams. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he also built a considerable fortune. Keep reading to find out how much Thomas was worth.
B.J. Thomas struggled with addiction, but called himself 'lucky' for overcoming it
B.J. Thomas followed his dreams. Like the time, he and his brother cruised into Graceland, hell-bent on meeting The King, per Chron. Unfortunately, Elvis Presley was in Hollywood that day. However, they were still invited to look around the bottom floor of the house, and Elvis Presley's mother offered them sandwiches. Thomas relayed, "We never even thought twice about it." He continued, "All we knew is we wanted to see him."
Thomas hit the road again and signed to Scepter Records after his cover version of "Lonesome" blew up. He revealed that he didn't make a lot of money, explaining, "When you're that young, you're not thinking about the money, you just want to make a record." While his musical career went from strength to strength, he became hooked on amphetamines while trying to recover from a knife wound after a fight.
"There was no psychological help with that kind of thing back then," the star told Chron, adding, "And it turned into a big problem for a number of years." However, Thomas burned out with his drug-filled, fast lifestyle. He became a Christian and mused, "I'm lucky. I got to the other side. I survived where [a] lot of guys and girls didn't make it through that."
While he was never able to "rebuild" his "mainstream career" after making his religious beliefs public, he still had a very successful run. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Thomas had a net worth of $5 million.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).