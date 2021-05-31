The Worst Reality TV Mom, According To Nearly 40% Of People

Kris Jenner was voted the worst reality TV mom by nearly 40% of Nicki Swift survey respondents. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been on our screens since 2007, giving the lives of viewers more drama than they could ever ask for in a reality show.

From beauty empires, spin-off shows, and clothing lines, to video games and music video cameos, whether you love her or hate her, there's no denying that Kris is one heck of a business woman. Although "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is coming to an end after 20 seasons, the family inked a new deal with Hulu, so they'll be back on our screens in no time.

Michelle Duggar came in second for the title of worst reality TV mom, with close to 24% of respondents voting for her. She has been plagued with drama surrounding her family, likely leading to her high ranking.

The least disliked of the reality TV moms based on the results was Julie Chrisley, with only close to 7% of the respondents voting her as the worst mom to watch. In second to last place, with 8% of respondents dubbing her the worst reality TV mom, was "OutDaughtered" star Danielle Busby. Amber Johnston and Kim Plath nearly tied, with each receiving close to 12% of the vote.