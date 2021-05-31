The Truth About The Tattoo Porsha Williams Just Got On Her Neck

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams is ready to get married again. Fans of the show will remember her ex-husband, former NFL player Kordell Stewart, to whom she was married during the fifth season of the Atlanta franchise. However, their union was plagued by rumors about Kordell's sexuality amongst the other members of the cast, particularly Kenya Moore, who referred to Porsha as his "beard," per TooFab.

Kordell addressed the rumors in a February 2021 appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," telling the host, "That show is all about storyline ... so there was a chance that [those rumors] may have seeped in," he told the host. However, he made it clear that the rumors did not affect his marriage to Porsha. "We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time," he said.

After splitting from Kordell in 2013, Porsha was engaged to Dennis McKinley, with whom she has a 2 year old daughter, Pilar. However, People reports the couple broke up before they could wed because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant.

Now, however, Porsha is engaged to a brand new man, and in Travis Barker fashion, she has gotten a tattoo to prove her continued commitment.