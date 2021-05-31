The Truth About The Tattoo Porsha Williams Just Got On Her Neck
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams is ready to get married again. Fans of the show will remember her ex-husband, former NFL player Kordell Stewart, to whom she was married during the fifth season of the Atlanta franchise. However, their union was plagued by rumors about Kordell's sexuality amongst the other members of the cast, particularly Kenya Moore, who referred to Porsha as his "beard," per TooFab.
Kordell addressed the rumors in a February 2021 appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," telling the host, "That show is all about storyline ... so there was a chance that [those rumors] may have seeped in," he told the host. However, he made it clear that the rumors did not affect his marriage to Porsha. "We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time," he said.
After splitting from Kordell in 2013, Porsha was engaged to Dennis McKinley, with whom she has a 2 year old daughter, Pilar. However, People reports the couple broke up before they could wed because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant.
Now, however, Porsha is engaged to a brand new man, and in Travis Barker fashion, she has gotten a tattoo to prove her continued commitment.
Porsha Williams got her fiance's middle name tattooed where 'it doesn't hurt'
Page Six reported on May 11 that Porsha Williams was engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her fellow "Real Housewives of Atlanta" castmate Falynn Guobadia, after only one month of dating. "Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote on Instagram. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest."
Porsha also made it clear that she is no homewrecker. "I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing," she wrote. "That's between the two of them." She continued, "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
Porsha recently took another big step forward, revealing on May 29's episode of "Dish Nation" that she got Simon's middle name tattooed on her neck. "I think it's a beautiful way to show you love somebody," she told her co-hosts. Fellow co-host Sherri Shepherd implored as to why Porsha would get the tattoo on her neck, to which Porsha touched her neck and replied, "Right here it doesn't hurt." Good to know!
The YouTube commenters were not exactly fans of Porsha's announcement, however. "Porsha is 100% trolling us at this point," wrote one user. "Something is seriously off with her," wrote another.