Black Ink Crew's Puma Gets Candid About His Friendship With Ceasar Emanuel - Exclusive

"Black Ink Crew New York" stars Puma Robinson and Ceaser Emanuel might have been childhood friends, but their very public fights have played out on the reality show for all to see. While the drama might be behind the pair for now, sharing their sometimes tumultuous friendship with viewers hasn't always been easy. As Puma told Nicki Swift, "It's a gift and a curse because with friendships, sometimes you have ups and downs. When your downs are in front of everybody, everybody has their opinions. So it has its moments, but definitely has its ups because people get to see people grow up together and going through the ups and downs, and how to get over them."

Even though Puma and Ceaser haven't always seen eye to eye, the "Black Ink Crew New York" cast members seem to have gotten their friendship back on track. And while most of us would struggle to share such personal moments from our lives with the world, Puma revealed to Nicki Swift that, when it comes to the show's drama, he plans to just "take it as it rolls."

You can catch all of the drama on "Black Ink Crew New York" Season 9 Monday nights on VH1.