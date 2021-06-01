Black Ink Crew's Puma Gets Candid About His Friendship With Ceasar Emanuel - Exclusive
Puma Robinson is excited for viewers to watch new episodes of VH1's "Black Ink Crew New York," which returned for its ninth season in 2021. "The energy feels different," Puma told Nicki Swift of the show's return to VH1. "Energy feels much higher. Everything feels great, especially out there the whole pandemic and just being around people again. So it feels good." But the new season hasn't been without its challenges, especially as filming took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Yeah I mean I was maybe one of the most worried people because I have children. We've been following a lot of protocols, a lot of testing, so everything's been all right."
However, "Black Ink Crew New York" star Puma was ready to get back to work and to spend time with his childhood friend, and the owner of Black Ink, Ceaser Emanuel. Nicki Swift sat down with Puma to find out what it's been like sharing his drama-filled friendship with Ceaser with the world on "Black Ink Crew New York."
Puma's friendship with Ceaser has been documented on TV
"Black Ink Crew New York" stars Puma Robinson and Ceaser Emanuel might have been childhood friends, but their very public fights have played out on the reality show for all to see. While the drama might be behind the pair for now, sharing their sometimes tumultuous friendship with viewers hasn't always been easy. As Puma told Nicki Swift, "It's a gift and a curse because with friendships, sometimes you have ups and downs. When your downs are in front of everybody, everybody has their opinions. So it has its moments, but definitely has its ups because people get to see people grow up together and going through the ups and downs, and how to get over them."
Even though Puma and Ceaser haven't always seen eye to eye, the "Black Ink Crew New York" cast members seem to have gotten their friendship back on track. And while most of us would struggle to share such personal moments from our lives with the world, Puma revealed to Nicki Swift that, when it comes to the show's drama, he plans to just "take it as it rolls."
You can catch all of the drama on "Black Ink Crew New York" Season 9 Monday nights on VH1.