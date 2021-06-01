The Marriage Advice Anna Faris Has For Her Son

Actor Anna Faris is opening up about her past relationships and revealing what she really thinks about marriage.

The "House Bunny" star appeared in an interview with Glennon Doyle on Faris' "Unqualified" podcast, where she discussed her past two marriages and divorces (she was first married to actor Ben Indra, followed by a 10-year marriage to Chris Pratt).

"Both times that I've gone through a divorce, I was surprised — although I shouldn't have been — by the support of my family," said Faris. "That people around me were so unfailingly supportive, kind. ... If I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can't imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us."

According to E! News, the actor previously admitted that one aspect of her past marriages that eventually led to divorce was the lack of support. "My two ... marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris to Gwyneth Paltrow on a March episode of "Unqualified." "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."

Eliminating competitiveness is just one of many lessons Faris took from her first two marriages, and the actor is now revealing what piece of advice she is giving her young son.