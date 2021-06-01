The Marriage Advice Anna Faris Has For Her Son
Actor Anna Faris is opening up about her past relationships and revealing what she really thinks about marriage.
The "House Bunny" star appeared in an interview with Glennon Doyle on Faris' "Unqualified" podcast, where she discussed her past two marriages and divorces (she was first married to actor Ben Indra, followed by a 10-year marriage to Chris Pratt).
"Both times that I've gone through a divorce, I was surprised — although I shouldn't have been — by the support of my family," said Faris. "That people around me were so unfailingly supportive, kind. ... If I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can't imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us."
According to E! News, the actor previously admitted that one aspect of her past marriages that eventually led to divorce was the lack of support. "My two ... marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris to Gwyneth Paltrow on a March episode of "Unqualified." "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."
Eliminating competitiveness is just one of many lessons Faris took from her first two marriages, and the actor is now revealing what piece of advice she is giving her young son.
Anna Faris advised her son on the best time to get married
Anna Faris first wed in 2004 to actor Ben Indra, when she was 27. The marriage lasted four years before the celebrity couple called it quits. A year after the divorce, Faris married "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt. The Hollywood relationship stood the test of Hollywood times, lasting almost a decade. Faris and Pratt split in 2017, agreeing to co-parent their son Jack Pratt.
Jump forward to 2021, Faris is preparing to marry her third husband — and this time, he's not an actor. The "Mom" star is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, according to E! News. As Faris awaits her big day, she is sharing with fans the advice she gives her son Jack when it comes to marriage.
"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense, but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," revealed Faris in an interview with Glennon Doyle on the "Unqualified" podcast. Doyle chimed in, adding, "it should be illegal." (Doyle married her first spouse in her 20s as well.)
Based on the star's past feelings about her first and second marriage, we're guessing the star might add "don't date an actor" to her list of advice for her son.