Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Criticism Of Her Faith

Hailey Bieber knows that being in the spotlight is not easy. She even deleted her Twitter account because of the constant cyberbullying she received over her marriage to Justin Bieber and the never-ending comparisons to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

However, it seems that cyberbullying isn't the only form of hatred Bieber receives in her day-to-day life, and she opened up about it in her June 2 YouTube video (via OBB Pictures). The video is a discussion about faith and intimacy with "Insecure" actor Yvonne Orji, and Bieber revealed that she has felt a bit put off by members of the Christian community, of which she is a member.

"I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't Iive my life the way they think I should live my life," she explained. "I felt weird about like posting certain photos of myself or feeling like people in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting like a bad example? And the reality is like, no," she declared. "That's something that I'm like really in the process of learning right now. Everybody's always going to have something to say," she added.

Bieber also opened up about navigating life as a model while being a devoted Christian. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say.