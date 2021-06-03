Who Is Playing Doria Ragland In The New Lifetime Movie?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting the Lifetime movie treatment once again and new cast details about the project are being revealed. According to Daily Mail, the movie will be all about Megxit — aka Meghan and Harry's step back from the royal family to start a new life in North America — and is titled "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace."

In May, The Hollywood Reporter shared a first look at Sydney Morton (who fans may recognize from "Gotta Have It" and "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker") as Meghan, and Jordan Dean (who's previously appeared in "The Punisher" and "Z: The Beginning of Everything") as Harry — and now we're learning more about who's playing Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

It's no surprise Ragland will have a part in the movie, as Meghan has gushed about how close she is with her mom. Meghan even previously named Ragland one of the 10 women who changed her life. "For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit... We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend," she told Glamour in 2017.

So, who has the honor of playing Meghan's mom in this sure to be juicy production? Read on for the details.