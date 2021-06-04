Rachel Lindsay Shares Powerful Anecdote In Support Of RHONY's Eboni K. Williams
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is showing support for "The Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams. Her powerful message comes after Eboni took a break from social media following an uncomfortable fight she found herself in on the June 1 episode of the hit Bravo show. In the episode, Eboni accused Luann de Lesseps of labeling her an "angry Black woman" (per Vulture) when Luann told her she was screaming to get her point across. Meanwhile, Leah McSweeney had just stormed off after actually screaming at them, and Luann barely raised an eyebrow.
When asked about the situation on the June 4 episode of 'The View,' Rachel said she could "sadly" relate to Eboni. "In my season finale of 'The Bachelorette' when I was sitting on stage with my runner up, my runner up told me that I was going to live a mediocre life if I didn't choose him and my response to him was, 'Actually I'm living my best life,'" she recalled. According to Rachel, when the show came back from commercial break, she was accused by Chris Harrison of being "angry" and her runner up Peter Kraus said he felt attacked by Rachel. "And from that moment on four years ago, I have been labeled an 'angry Black female' in Bachelor Nation," she continued.
The reality star and television reporter went on to further sympathize with Eboni and explain what she feels needs to be done to stop the "angry Black woman" stereotype. Keep reading to learn what she said.
Rachel Lindsay says she is 'proud' of Eboni K. Williams
Rachel Lindsay ended her powerful anecdote about being stereotyped with a message of support for Eboni K. Williams. "It still follows me around to this day, so I can relate to Eboni and I am proud that she was standing up for herself in that moment," Rachel said on "The View." In the "RHONY" episode, Eboni called out Luann de Lesseps for accusing her of screaming and educated her on why that plays on the "angry Black woman stereotype," per Vulture.
Rachel then encouraged others to have these open conversations about how the stereotype is still perpetuated in today's society. "I think it's so important that we talk about these things. If in 2020 we were supposed to be having these types of conversations, we need to address microaggressions that are placed on Black women. We need to address these racial stereotypes and I think it's important that we continue to do that," she concluded.
Meanwhile, fans of Rachel were excited to hear her sticking up for her fellow reality television star. "Thank you. It was so refreshing hearing a voice that actually speaks to what is happening today and not faux, conservative values of the 1950's," one fan tweeted. Another said she should be hired as a full-time co-host.