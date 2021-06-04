Rachel Lindsay Shares Powerful Anecdote In Support Of RHONY's Eboni K. Williams

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is showing support for "The Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams. Her powerful message comes after Eboni took a break from social media following an uncomfortable fight she found herself in on the June 1 episode of the hit Bravo show. In the episode, Eboni accused Luann de Lesseps of labeling her an "angry Black woman" (per Vulture) when Luann told her she was screaming to get her point across. Meanwhile, Leah McSweeney had just stormed off after actually screaming at them, and Luann barely raised an eyebrow.

When asked about the situation on the June 4 episode of 'The View,' Rachel said she could "sadly" relate to Eboni. "In my season finale of 'The Bachelorette' when I was sitting on stage with my runner up, my runner up told me that I was going to live a mediocre life if I didn't choose him and my response to him was, 'Actually I'm living my best life,'" she recalled. According to Rachel, when the show came back from commercial break, she was accused by Chris Harrison of being "angry" and her runner up Peter Kraus said he felt attacked by Rachel. "And from that moment on four years ago, I have been labeled an 'angry Black female' in Bachelor Nation," she continued.

The reality star and television reporter went on to further sympathize with Eboni and explain what she feels needs to be done to stop the "angry Black woman" stereotype. Keep reading to learn what she said.