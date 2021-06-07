Lara Trump Has Something To Say About A 2022 Senate Run

As many know, Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump, and there have been many inklings that she may run for office (more on that soon). According to Glamour, Lara was born in North Carolina in 1982, and her roots with the state run deep. She even attended school at North Carolina State University.

After school, she moved her talents behind the camera, working as an associate producer for "Inside Edition." She later stepped down from the post due to family conflict, but she has remained in the spotlight since, even working as an advisor for President Donald Trump.

Due to her great personality and family ties, many think that it's a no-brainer that she would be successful in office. "The biggest winner, I think, of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump," Senator Lindsey Graham told Chris Wallace in February (via Fox News Sunday). "My dear friend Richard Burr — who I like and have been friends to a long time — just made Lara Trump almost a certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him," he continued.

While rumors have been swirling for quite a bit of time, Lara remained silent on her decision for a while, leaving many on the edge of their seats. Keep scrolling for more deets on Lara's political aspirations.