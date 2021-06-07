Lara Trump Has Something To Say About A 2022 Senate Run
As many know, Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump, and there have been many inklings that she may run for office (more on that soon). According to Glamour, Lara was born in North Carolina in 1982, and her roots with the state run deep. She even attended school at North Carolina State University.
After school, she moved her talents behind the camera, working as an associate producer for "Inside Edition." She later stepped down from the post due to family conflict, but she has remained in the spotlight since, even working as an advisor for President Donald Trump.
Due to her great personality and family ties, many think that it's a no-brainer that she would be successful in office. "The biggest winner, I think, of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump," Senator Lindsey Graham told Chris Wallace in February (via Fox News Sunday). "My dear friend Richard Burr — who I like and have been friends to a long time — just made Lara Trump almost a certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him," he continued.
While rumors have been swirling for quite a bit of time, Lara remained silent on her decision for a while, leaving many on the edge of their seats. Keep scrolling for more deets on Lara's political aspirations.
Lara Trump's decision leaves many disappointed
It looks like Lara Trump's run for office isn't going to happen. Not yet, at least. In early June, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump made an appearance at the North Carolina GOP state convention, where she talked about her future political aspirations (via Business Insider).
"I am saying no for now, not no forever," she shared of her plans. The mother of two revealed she didn't want to dive into an office run with two young kiddos at home. "Because of my kids, very young Carolina and Luke, it is going to be very hard to enter this senate race right now," she said (via Fox News).
She also noted that she didn't want to do something if she couldn't give it her full attention. "When you do something, you give 100%. That is the only way to operate," Lara told the crowd. "At the right time, I would absolutely love to come back and consider running for something here in my home state because I love it dearly."
With Lara out of the race, Donald threw his support behind Rep. Ted Budd. "He will fight like hell. He will fight like nobody fights," he said in a speech. Of course, Donald also gave kudos to his daughter-in-law, stating that she would have been tough to beat. For now, we'll just have to wait to see if and when another member of the Trump family runs for office.