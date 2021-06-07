Here's Why Donald Trump Couldn't Actually Be Reinstated
Despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Donald Trump is still on a mission to get back into the White House nearly six months after the final vote and multiple reports confirming a fair win with no indication of voter fraud. However, Trump is reportedly talking to those closest to him about returning to the oval office in no time.
"Trump has been telling a number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on June 1 with a CNN clip of Trump supporters hoping for a Myanmar-style coup. "(No that isn't how it works but simply sharing the information)," the journalist added. Several outlets have reported similar information about Trump's conviction to take back his spot as president with The Washington Post writing, "[Trump] remains relentlessly focused on the false claim that the November election was stolen from him and is increasingly consumed with the notion that ballot reviews pushed by his supporters around the country could prove that he won."
But apart from Trump's "array of figures who have publicly touted false claims of election fraud," no amount of campaigning will change the United States Constitution, which doesn't have a mechanism for Trump to be reinstated as president without winning another election, per The Guardian. Keep scrolling for more details.
The Constitution won't allow Donald Trump to be reinstated
While it has been proven time and time again that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he's still determined to be reinstated, claiming widespread voter fraud. However, it looks like the United States Constitution is in his way.
"I know of no provision under the constitution that allows [reinstation] to occur, nor do I know of any provision under the constitution that allows an individual who lost an election to come back in if a recount is dubbed inaccurate," Trump's 2016 campaign manager and confidant, Corey Lewandowski, told Fox News Sunday on June 6. Although he said he speaks to Trump regularly, he claims he's heard no talk of reinstating the former president, and confirmed, Trump "lost the election."
However, other Trump supporters, like his former lawyer Sidney Powell, believe he should come back to power based on their claim of a fraudulent election (despite proven otherwise). "It should be that [Trump] can simply be reinstated, that a new Inauguration Day is set," she said an event on May 30, per CNN, to which analyst Steve Vladeck explained, "there's no regulation, rule, statute or constitutional provision that comes within a million light-years of what [Powell's] describing. There is no mechanism for 'reinstating' a former President. There is no procedure for setting a 'new Inauguration Day.'"
But despite the facts, it looks like Trump is going to continue to push his agenda to be reinstated although it simply isn't possible.