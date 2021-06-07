Here's Why Donald Trump Couldn't Actually Be Reinstated

Despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Donald Trump is still on a mission to get back into the White House nearly six months after the final vote and multiple reports confirming a fair win with no indication of voter fraud. However, Trump is reportedly talking to those closest to him about returning to the oval office in no time.

"Trump has been telling a number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on June 1 with a CNN clip of Trump supporters hoping for a Myanmar-style coup. "(No that isn't how it works but simply sharing the information)," the journalist added. Several outlets have reported similar information about Trump's conviction to take back his spot as president with The Washington Post writing, "[Trump] remains relentlessly focused on the false claim that the November election was stolen from him and is increasingly consumed with the notion that ballot reviews pushed by his supporters around the country could prove that he won."

But apart from Trump's "array of figures who have publicly touted false claims of election fraud," no amount of campaigning will change the United States Constitution, which doesn't have a mechanism for Trump to be reinstated as president without winning another election, per The Guardian. Keep scrolling for more details.