Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is shading Kim Kardashian after claiming the reality star was one of the reasons her marriage with ex, Travis Barker, ended in 2008.

In May 2021, Moakler opened up to Us Weekly, claiming she "divorced [her] ex because," she "caught them having an affair." Moakler continued, "Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I'm also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening." The model married Barker in 2004, and despite filing for divorce in 2006, the Hollywood couple officially called it quits in 2008. During their four-year marriage, Moakler and Barker welcomed two kids, Landon and Alabama.

Speaking to TMZ, Moakler doubled down on her blame of Kim for her marriage coming to an end, adding that the Kardashian sisters have broken her family now "twice," thanks to Kourtney's PDA-filled relationship with Barker. "My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," claimed Moakler.

After all that, the model is seemingly going after Kim Kardashian yet again, shading the reality star via Instagram.