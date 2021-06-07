Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian
Shanna Moakler is shading Kim Kardashian after claiming the reality star was one of the reasons her marriage with ex, Travis Barker, ended in 2008.
In May 2021, Moakler opened up to Us Weekly, claiming she "divorced [her] ex because," she "caught them having an affair." Moakler continued, "Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I'm also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening." The model married Barker in 2004, and despite filing for divorce in 2006, the Hollywood couple officially called it quits in 2008. During their four-year marriage, Moakler and Barker welcomed two kids, Landon and Alabama.
Speaking to TMZ, Moakler doubled down on her blame of Kim for her marriage coming to an end, adding that the Kardashian sisters have broken her family now "twice," thanks to Kourtney's PDA-filled relationship with Barker. "My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," claimed Moakler.
After all that, the model is seemingly going after Kim Kardashian yet again, shading the reality star via Instagram.
Shanna Moakler alludes to 'hating' Kim Kardashian
After model Shanna Moakler claimed Kim Kardashian had an affair with ex, Travis Barker, which subsequently led to the couple's divorce, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star broke her silence via Instagram Stories, denying all the rumors. "No! False narrative!" wrote Kim, who was answering fan questions at the time on the social media app. "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."
Moakler, on the other hand, is making her hatred for the Kardashians crystal clear with a since-deleted Instagram comment. The post in question featured a screenshot of a crying Kim, with the caption, "I f**king hate her." According to the Daily Mail, Moakler commented on the post, writing, "you're not alone."
This isn't the first time the model has shaded the reality star family on social media. Back in April 2021, BuzzFeed reported Moakler liked a fan's comment dissing Kourtney Kardashian, which claimed Barker "downgraded big time." Moakler then admitted to People, "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]."