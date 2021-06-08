What We Know About Atiana De La Hoya
Atiana De La Hoya is an up-and-coming star who we're pretty sure we're going to be hearing a lot more of. Some fans may already be a little familiar with De La Hoya though, as she already has a bit of a history with reality TV.
She's actually the daughter of former Miss Universe Shanna Moakler and boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya and popped up a few times on her mom's reality show, "Meet The Barkers." The reality show ran for two seasons on MTV between 2005 and 2006 and gave fans a peek inside the life of Moakler and her former husband, Travis Barker (aka the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend).
De La Hoya appears to have remained close to Barker following his and Moakler's divorce in 2008 and was even spotted with him and her siblings on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in March 2019.
De La Hoya reflected on her time on the show while chatting to Page Six in January, admitting the crew "truly did just follow us around." As for how she feels about the show all these years later, she said "it's definitely nice to [watch]" because she was so young and doesn't remember a whole lot about that time. "It's something I cherish," the star, who was born in 1999, added.
But why is De La Hoya making headlines and getting people talking in June? Read on for the details.
Atiana De La Hoya is a seriously talented model
Another big thing we know about Atiana De La Hoya is that she's totally on fire right now. The star hit the headlines in June for a seriously sizzling photo shoot for Maxim where she posed in several sexy lingerie sets.
The snaps showed her sitting down in a gold number as she gave the camera a sultry look, while she also slipped into a black lace set with a corset. De La Hoya also gave fans a good look at her model skills in a black bra top and leather shorts as she got into some pro poses.
De La Hoya — who's amassed quite the following on her Instagram account — explained how her nearest and dearest feel about her modeling career. She told Maxim that her famous "family has always led by example and taught [her] the true meaning of working hard to fulfill your goals," adding they'd "taught [her] to be independent and always lead with love."
Being a stunning model isn't the only string to De La Hoya's bow, though. She revealed she also has "a passion for art and film" and wants "to explore more of that in the near future" but noted, "In the meantime, I'm seizing the opportunities that come my way while trying to obtain the best version of myself." We love to see it!