What We Know About Atiana De La Hoya

Atiana De La Hoya is an up-and-coming star who we're pretty sure we're going to be hearing a lot more of. Some fans may already be a little familiar with De La Hoya though, as she already has a bit of a history with reality TV.

She's actually the daughter of former Miss Universe Shanna Moakler and boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya and popped up a few times on her mom's reality show, "Meet The Barkers." The reality show ran for two seasons on MTV between 2005 and 2006 and gave fans a peek inside the life of Moakler and her former husband, Travis Barker (aka the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend).

De La Hoya appears to have remained close to Barker following his and Moakler's divorce in 2008 and was even spotted with him and her siblings on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in March 2019.

De La Hoya reflected on her time on the show while chatting to Page Six in January, admitting the crew "truly did just follow us around." As for how she feels about the show all these years later, she said "it's definitely nice to [watch]" because she was so young and doesn't remember a whole lot about that time. "It's something I cherish," the star, who was born in 1999, added.

