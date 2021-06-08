Chris Harrison's Future With The Bachelor Has Been Settled

The news of Chris Harrison's reportedly big payout and exit from "The Bachelor" comes after his hiatus from the franchise, where he's been replaced by a bevy of guest hosts, including creator Mike Fleiss' good pal David Spade, who will be seen on the next season of "Bachelor in Paradise," per Deadline.

Harrison has been estranged from ABC following his controversial remarks in a February 2021 interview with "Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay, who's been working at "Extra" as a correspondent. While speaking with Lindsay, Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell, who won Matt James' heart last season on "The Bachelor," after photos of her attending an Old-South-themed party surfaced raising many issues concerning racial insensitivity.

"The woke police is out there. And this poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don't know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this," he said at the time, per Just Jared. He later followed his remarks with an Instagram apology, writing, "I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed," adding, "I promise to do better."

Despite his vow to learn, the franchise announced that Harrison would not be returning as host for the following season in March, stating they are making "fundamental" changes via Instagram. There is no telling what is next for Chris Harrison.