What Chrishell Stause Has To Say To Jennifer Lopez
"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is the latest celebrity trying to get in on the action of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's headline-breaking rekindled romance. Ever since J. Lo ended her engagement to pro athlete Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, the "Jenny from the Block" singer has been causing a media frenzy, big time. However, it's not just because of A. Rod's rumored infidelity with "Southern Charm" cast member Madison LeCroy that's causing headlines. Instead, it's who Lopez sought comfort in right after the breakup. Yep, millennials can rejoice, "Bennifer" is reportedly back, and it's been one of the best news stories Hollywood has covered in a long time.
Following J. Lo's split from A. Rod, the reboot of "Bennifer" has taken the world by storm, with even celebrities talking about the reignited flame between the two ex-lovers. From Kate Winslet to Jennifer Lawrence to now luxury-realtor-turned-reality star Chrishell, Lopez and Affleck have captured the attention of some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. So, if you're a fan of "Bennifer" and want to know what Chrishell recently said about the new romance, you've come to the right place. According to Page Six, it turns out the Oppenheim Group leading lady wants to help Lopez find a new spot in Los Angeles, so the singer can be closer to her new boyfriend.
Keep reading to learn more about what Chrishell said about helping Lopez find new digs.
Chrishell Stause is shipping 'Bennifer' and wants to help J.Lo find a home closer to Affleck
In June 2021, Chrishell Stause announced that she would love to offer her realtor skills to help Jennifer Lopez find a home closer to Ben Affleck. Insert party hat emoji here! Via Page Six, Chrishell commented on an E! News Instagram post breaking the news of Lopez looking to move to Los Angeles full-time to be near Affleck's current home. The outlet shared a photo of J.Lo with the caption "Jenny from the block officially has a new zip code. Link in bio for J.Lo's plans to move to LA for a "fresh start" with Ben Affleck." Shortly after E! News' post was published, Chrishell commented on the post, writing, "Jenny call me if you need a realtor."
Per Page Six, "Lopez was recently spotted touring at least one school for her kids, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who have been attending school in Miami for years." The outlet added that "scouting out new schools could be a sign that Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, are serious about uniting their families, though neither party has confirmed a move is on the way."
Chrishell stars in Netflix's realtor-focused reality series "Selling Sunset;" she does know a thing or two about luxury California real estate. We totally wouldn't mind if she helped out our gal Jenny from the block.