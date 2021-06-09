What Chrishell Stause Has To Say To Jennifer Lopez

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is the latest celebrity trying to get in on the action of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's headline-breaking rekindled romance. Ever since J. Lo ended her engagement to pro athlete Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, the "Jenny from the Block" singer has been causing a media frenzy, big time. However, it's not just because of A. Rod's rumored infidelity with "Southern Charm" cast member Madison LeCroy that's causing headlines. Instead, it's who Lopez sought comfort in right after the breakup. Yep, millennials can rejoice, "Bennifer" is reportedly back, and it's been one of the best news stories Hollywood has covered in a long time.

Following J. Lo's split from A. Rod, the reboot of "Bennifer" has taken the world by storm, with even celebrities talking about the reignited flame between the two ex-lovers. From Kate Winslet to Jennifer Lawrence to now luxury-realtor-turned-reality star Chrishell, Lopez and Affleck have captured the attention of some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. So, if you're a fan of "Bennifer" and want to know what Chrishell recently said about the new romance, you've come to the right place. According to Page Six, it turns out the Oppenheim Group leading lady wants to help Lopez find a new spot in Los Angeles, so the singer can be closer to her new boyfriend.

