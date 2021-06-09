Inside Candiace Dillard's Interesting Claim About Ashley Darby

We can all agree that "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Candiace Dillard hasn't had the easiest time adjusting to being a reality. Between her infamous fight with former co-star Monique Samuels and arguing with internet trolls on a regular basis, Candiace may not seem to be a fan favorite among viewers. Aside from the hate she receives from her critics, Candiace's relationship with her co-stars was quite shaky after season five, especially with Karen Huger and Ashley Darby. Candiace revealed she was disappointed in Karen for choosing Monique's side during a Behind The Velvet Rope interview with David Yontef.

"I really loved Karen, I looked up to her like an auntie, sister figure – we spent a lot of time off camera together, but the more valuable friendship was the one that she chose," She said. "She did accuse me of lying under oath, which is egregious at best, like, how dare you? For her to insinuate that I would lie about what happened to me under oath is disgusting – [Karen] is no one's friend."

As viewers witnessed during season five, Candiace's already rocky friendship with Ashley was severed after the latter revealed she was writing a character statement in favor of Monique. The two previously fought over Ashley's intentions of having a child. As season six approaches, Candiace has a theory about why Ashley has been treated better by fans.