How Queen Elizabeth Is Spending Prince Philip's 100th Birthday Today

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly celebrating the life of her late husband, Prince Philip "privately" at Windsor Castle, where he died, according to a People source. Former press secretary to the queen, Charles Anson explained that she has her close family members with her, who she has "enormous" support from. Anson also shared that she will "take comfort from the enormity of the support from all over the world." On June 8, it was reported that the queen had "accepted a special rose in honor" of Philip's birthday, which has been planted in the gardens of Windsor Castle.

Things in the U.K. would no doubt have been different on June 9 if Philip were still alive, as there likely would have been celebrations to acknowledge the milestone. However, it's been reported that Philip wouldn't have been a fan of too much celebration.

The Telegraph claimed shortly after Philip's death that he "hated fuss and attention directed at himself" and "the prospect of turning 100... held no appeal for him." It was also reported that the queen's late husband was supposedly hopeful there would be "no national celebration" and was supposedly a little happy that "the pandemic saved him from that," as big events are still being kept to a minimum in the U.K.

However Prince Philip would have liked his 100th birthday to be celebrated, there's no doubting he had a life well lived to commemorate.