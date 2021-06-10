Which Famous Musician Just Slammed Prince Harry?
It's no secret that Prince Harry's relationship with his family is somewhat strained. While it's impossible for the public to know exactly what's going on in the life of the Duke of Sussex, as well as how the royals are truly feeling about what he's been up to, what we do know is that he is determined to do what he thinks is best even if he makes some people uncomfortable or downright upset.
For example, Harry sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that included stunning revelations about the royals, opened up on Dax Shepard's podcast about his upbringing, and has even threatened legal action due to an issue related to his baby daughter. Of course, that all came after he left his royal duties behind and moved to California. Each choice has potentially further driven a wedge between Harry and his relatives, including with his older brother, Prince William.
Now, one famous figure has spoken out about the situation and specifically addressed the rumored tension between Harry and William. However, when you find out which celebrity criticized Harry, you might think it's a little ironic (or totally appropriate?) considering the fact that they happen to be involved in one of the most famous celebrity sibling feuds to ever make headlines.
Noel Gallagher had some harsh words for Harry and Meghan
Noel Gallagher may have found fame as a member of Oasis. However, fans will surely be aware of the fact that the band basically imploded due to the feud between Noel and his brother, Liam Gallagher. That famous family-based dysfunction is perhaps why it's so, er, interesting that Noel decided to go after Prince Harry's relationship with his royal relatives.
For a little additional background info, Noel has made it clear in the past that he can't stand the royal family, however, apparently still felt like throwing his support behind Prince William in this particular situation. Telling The Sun that he thinks Harry is a "f**king woke snowflake," he explained that the prince looks like a "f**king a**hole" when he speaks out about family matters.
In the musician's opinion, Harry should "shut up." He added, "Prince William. I feel that f**king lad's pain. He's got a f**king younger brother shooting his f**king mouth off with s**t that is just so unnecessary." Noel also brought up Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, saying, "This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that." Oof!
Granted, while Noel noted that he tends to be asked during interviews what Harry's really like, he admitted, "I don't know mate. I don't know them." So, there it is. Noel doesn't know any more than the public does, so you should probably take that into consideration when it comes to his (profanity-filled) opinion.