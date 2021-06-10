Which Famous Musician Just Slammed Prince Harry?

It's no secret that Prince Harry's relationship with his family is somewhat strained. While it's impossible for the public to know exactly what's going on in the life of the Duke of Sussex, as well as how the royals are truly feeling about what he's been up to, what we do know is that he is determined to do what he thinks is best even if he makes some people uncomfortable or downright upset.

For example, Harry sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that included stunning revelations about the royals, opened up on Dax Shepard's podcast about his upbringing, and has even threatened legal action due to an issue related to his baby daughter. Of course, that all came after he left his royal duties behind and moved to California. Each choice has potentially further driven a wedge between Harry and his relatives, including with his older brother, Prince William.

Now, one famous figure has spoken out about the situation and specifically addressed the rumored tension between Harry and William. However, when you find out which celebrity criticized Harry, you might think it's a little ironic (or totally appropriate?) considering the fact that they happen to be involved in one of the most famous celebrity sibling feuds to ever make headlines.