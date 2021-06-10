Why Erika Jayne Didn't Sign A Prenup Before Marrying Tom Girardi

Many fans of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" were shocked to learn that Erika Jayne would want to divorce her husband of 21 years, attorney Tom Girardi. The two met in the late '90s when Erika was working as a waitress. She wrote in her memoir "Pretty Mess" (via Us Weekly), "After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number." Her move clearly worked because, after only 6 months of dating, the two got engaged. She recalled, "After our engagement, Tom said, 'Listen, I'll buy you anything you want. I don't care what it is.'" The two married at their country club in 1999.

Erika later joined the "Real Housewives" in 2015. She explained in an episode, "For the first 10 years of our marriage, I was by Tom's side. I was even the first lady of a couple legal organizations." Yet, Tom rarely appeared on the show due to his high-profile position. The "XXPEN$IVE" singer didn't seem to mind, saying, "It's better than someone being in your face all the time."

The reality star even defended their 32-year age gap. She wrote, per Us Weekly, "It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us." She continued, "He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire." However, after over two decades together, the couple couldn't seem to make it work and in November 2020, Erika filed for divorce.