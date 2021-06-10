Why Erika Jayne Didn't Sign A Prenup Before Marrying Tom Girardi
Many fans of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" were shocked to learn that Erika Jayne would want to divorce her husband of 21 years, attorney Tom Girardi. The two met in the late '90s when Erika was working as a waitress. She wrote in her memoir "Pretty Mess" (via Us Weekly), "After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number." Her move clearly worked because, after only 6 months of dating, the two got engaged. She recalled, "After our engagement, Tom said, 'Listen, I'll buy you anything you want. I don't care what it is.'" The two married at their country club in 1999.
Erika later joined the "Real Housewives" in 2015. She explained in an episode, "For the first 10 years of our marriage, I was by Tom's side. I was even the first lady of a couple legal organizations." Yet, Tom rarely appeared on the show due to his high-profile position. The "XXPEN$IVE" singer didn't seem to mind, saying, "It's better than someone being in your face all the time."
The reality star even defended their 32-year age gap. She wrote, per Us Weekly, "It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us." She continued, "He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire." However, after over two decades together, the couple couldn't seem to make it work and in November 2020, Erika filed for divorce.
Erika Jayne didn't think she'd need a prenup
With so much on the line, fans are confused as to why "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne didn't sign a prenup when she married Tom Girardi. Erika announced their divorce in 2020, releasing a statement that read (via People), "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," adding, "This is not a step taken lightly or easily."
The Bravo star previously defended her decision to not have a prenup, saying on Andy Cohen's "Then & Now" in 2017 (via People), "I'm married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway." She elaborated, "So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's going to be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!" Erika also apparently never felt it was necessary. She even wrote in her memoir, per Us Weekly, "Tom was going to protect himself no matter what, and what did I need to protect? The little red convertible and trash bags full of clothes I rolled up with? At the time, neither of us really thought we'd ever need one."
These days, the couple's finances are a mess. Tom is facing multiple lawsuits, and is under a temporary conservatorship, with affair accusations flying too. Erika's "Real Housewives" costars have since revealed on the show that they were shocked by the divorce.