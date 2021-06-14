X Factor Judge Alleges The Bad Shape Britney Spears Was In On Set

In the throes of the Free Britney movement and the shocking revelations made in The New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," the pop star's former "X Factor" co-judge Louis Walsh is sharing what he observed while working with the icon back in 2012.

For those who may not remember, "The X Factor UK" judge worked with Spears while he was filling in for Simon Cowell, who was struggling with bronchitis as cameras were filming Season 2 of the now-canceled competition show. And although Walsh didn't spend all that much time with the music legend, he said he saw enough to say there might be some validity to the allegations about her mental health and conservatorship in recent months.

"I was sitting with Britney for two days, and after every few auditions, she would go...," Walsh told the Irish Independent in a June 13 interview before imitating how she would allegedly slump in her seat. "They would literally have to stop the show and take her out because she was on so much medication and other stuff," Walsh claimed, adding, "I felt sorry for her."

"Here she was, the biggest pop star on the planet, and she was just sitting there physically, but she wasn't there mentally," he continued. "She had a lot of problems." Keep scrolling for more details about what Walsh saw of Spears while filming "The X Factor."