Will Chrissy Teigen Be Doing A Tell-All Interview With Oprah?

Chrissy Teigen made headlines when she issued a public apology letter on Instagram expressing regret over her past tweets, including ones that bullied Courtney Stodden when they were a teenager.

Teigen took ownership of her past remarks, saying, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry." She acknowledged she was "insecure" and "immature" and seems committed to working on herself, adding, "I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY."

Now that vented her feelings, does she have plans to sit down with Oprah Winfrey and get to the bottom of it? Keep reading for more details.