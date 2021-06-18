Inside Drew Peterson's Life Today

Fans of true crime docs and podcasts will already be familiar with the Drew Peterson case, but if you haven't come across that particular episode yet, allow us to fill you in.

The former Illinois cop found himself in the middle of a murder investigation after the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy, in 2007 (in which he was immediately a suspect). The case grew more complicated, though, when police and media outlets began to connect the dots between Stacy's disappearance and the untimely drowning of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, years earlier.

To make a long story short, Stacy's body has never been found — and Peterson has never been charged with anything relating to her case — but he was tried for murder after the investigator exhumed Savio's body and found that her death was not the result of an accidental drowning. In fact, he was convicted of first-degree murder of Savio in 2012 and sentenced to 38 years in jail, according to NBC News. He later received an additional 40 years after allegedly hatching a murder-for-hire scheme against one of the prosecuting attorneys in his murder trial, per the Chicago Tribune.

Let's go inside his life now.