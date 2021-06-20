Who Is Really On Meghan And Harry's Team?

Since officially leaving royal life and moving to the United States, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been upfront and candid about their distaste for certain aspects of Buckingham Palace. So much so, in fact, that the palace has done away with its aloof "never complain, never explain" policy and will now be entering the PR game to correct any "mistruths" coming from Meghan and Harry, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also assembled their own PR team to combat what they feel is unfair media coverage, as Megan lamented in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to the Daily Mail, this team is known as the "L.A. Spin Machine," and their goal is "ensuring that the Sussex point of view is ever-present in British and U.S. media." The tabloid also claims this is "largely female, stiletto-heeled, sleek-haired, and drawn from the highest echelons of film, showbiz, politics, sport, and law..."

So, who are the people behind the Sussexes' brand? Let's take a look.