Piers Morgan Has A New Nickname For Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is trolling Meghan Markle again — and it appears that Morgan has a new nickname for the Duchess of Sussex. The British TV host has made an almost full-time job of criticizing Meghan in recent years. Since The Times published details about bullying allegations against Meghan, the trolls have come out in force. So, naturally, Morgan weighed in on the royal family drama, giving the duchess a new nickname.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host walked off the morning show's set on March 9 after co-anchor Alex Beresford criticized Morgan for his unhinged rants about Meghan. Since Morgan walked off GMB, he's made headlines for his continued bullying criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

Why does Morgan troll Meghan in such a cruel way? Sirin Kale of The Guardian shared her opinion about Morgan's Meghan obsession. On March 9, Kale tweeted: "Piers Morgan's fixation with Meghan Markle began when they went for a drink and she ignored him afterwards. His rant on GMB yesterday was the psychic unravelling of a man unable to deal with the fact he was rejected by a woman, and obsessed with destroying her to restore his ego."

According to UK outlet Grazia, "[Morgan's] entire basis of disliking [Meghan] comes from her unwillingness to entertain a relationship with him." Keep scrolling to find out the new nickname Morgan gave the Duchess of Sussex.