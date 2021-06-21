Kevin Hart Opens Up About His Infidelity Scandal

Kevin Hart has spoken out about his infamous cheating scandal. As fans will likely remember, the actor and comedian stepped out on his wife, Eniko Parrish in 2017 while she was pregnant with their son, Kenzo.

The scandal came to light after Hart was allegedly blackmailed over a video that showed him cheating on Parrish with another woman (via TMZ). The video surfaced online, and the woman in question claimed in September 2019 that Hart and a friend had allegedly set up a hidden camera. The woman filed a lawsuit against Hart and the friend, which Page Six reported was dismissed.

Hart posted an apology video to Instagram in September 2017, in which he admitted he hadn't made "smart decisions" recently. "I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did," he said, adding he'd "hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

The "Night School" actor also appeared to address the blackmail claims, noting, "I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather 'fess up to my mistakes."

Hart has since opened up more about what went down and how he spoke about his infidelity to his daughter. Read on for the details.