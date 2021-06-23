The Bench Actually Wasn't Meghan Markle's First Book

Meghan Markle's new children's book "The Bench" is a New York Times bestseller, according to her and Prince Harry's Archewell website. But according to new reports, "The Bench" is not Meghan's first book!

"The Bench" is about the connection between fathers and sons. In fact, "The Bench" was originally based on a Father's Day poem Meghan wrote for Harry after their son Archie was born. Meghan then expanded the poem into a children's picture book. In a statement on the Archewell website, the Duchess of Sussex said, "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere."

Reviews of the book have been mixed. The New York Times' review said the book's message was "heartfelt," but a "heavier editing hand would have been a big help." So naturally, "The Bench" gave the British tabloids another opportunity to criticize Meghan, and reviews on the other side have the pond have been negative.

